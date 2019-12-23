Forest City falls to West Hancock in basketball, area scores

SPORTS NEWS DECEMBER 23 2019
Friday, the Forest City basketball teams fell to West Hancock in a Top of Iowa Conference West battle. The Forest City girls fell 60-36 as Shae Dillavou led the way with 11 points and 11 rebounds. West Hancock was led by Rachel Leerar who had 21 points, Amanda Chizek who had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Riley Hiscocks, who had 10 points. Forest City now plays host to 5th ranked Crestwood on January 2nd. Other girls basketball scores from Friday:
Belmond-Klemme 60, North Iowa 40
Bishop Garrigan 73, North Union 57
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Lake Mills 44
Central Springs 29, Rockford 24
Newman Catholic 68, Northwood-Kensett 36
Osage 63, Nashua-Plainfield 19
Saint Ansgar 54, West Fork 45
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Humboldt 42
Clear Lake 77, St. Edmond 18
Algona 47, Iowa Falls-Alden 25
Southeast Polk 69, Mason City 51
The Forest City Boys held a 12 point halftime lead, but a hot West Hancock shooting 2nd half led to the Eagles pulling out a 63-60 win Friday Night. Cayson Barnes led 5 Eagles in double figures with 16, while Josef Smith had 13 and 10 rebounds, while Tanner Thompson had 12 and 12. Noah Miller led the Indians with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Brandon Leber added 17, 6 and 4 assists. Other Friday Boys basketball scores:
Bishop Garrigan 68, North Union 35
Lake Mills 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 38
North Iowa 87, Belmond-Klemme 84 3 OT
Newman Catholic 64, Northwood-Kensett 37
West Fork 61, Saint Ansgar 57
Osage 45, Nashua-Plainfield 29
Rockford 61, Central Springs 51
Webster City 55, Hampton-Dumont 42
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 66, Humboldt 61
Clear Lake 62, St. Edmond 32
Algona 66, Iowa Falls-Alden 42