Forest City falls to West Hancock in basketball, area scores

SPORTS NEWS DECEMBER 23 2019

Friday, the Forest City basketball teams fell to West Hancock in a Top of Iowa Conference West battle. The Forest City girls fell 60-36 as Shae Dillavou led the way with 11 points and 11 rebounds. West Hancock was led by Rachel Leerar who had 21 points, Amanda Chizek who had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Riley Hiscocks, who had 10 points. Forest City now plays host to 5th ranked Crestwood on January 2nd. Other girls basketball scores from Friday:

Belmond-Klemme 60, North Iowa 40

Bishop Garrigan 73, North Union 57

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Lake Mills 44

Central Springs 29, Rockford 24

Newman Catholic 68, Northwood-Kensett 36

Osage 63, Nashua-Plainfield 19

Saint Ansgar 54, West Fork 45

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Humboldt 42

Clear Lake 77, St. Edmond 18

Algona 47, Iowa Falls-Alden 25

Southeast Polk 69, Mason City 51

The Forest City Boys held a 12 point halftime lead, but a hot West Hancock shooting 2nd half led to the Eagles pulling out a 63-60 win Friday Night. Cayson Barnes led 5 Eagles in double figures with 16, while Josef Smith had 13 and 10 rebounds, while Tanner Thompson had 12 and 12. Noah Miller led the Indians with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Brandon Leber added 17, 6 and 4 assists. Other Friday Boys basketball scores:

Bishop Garrigan 68, North Union 35

Lake Mills 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 38

North Iowa 87, Belmond-Klemme 84 3 OT

Newman Catholic 64, Northwood-Kensett 37

West Fork 61, Saint Ansgar 57

Osage 45, Nashua-Plainfield 29

Rockford 61, Central Springs 51

Webster City 55, Hampton-Dumont 42

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 66, Humboldt 61

Clear Lake 62, St. Edmond 32

Algona 66, Iowa Falls-Alden 42