Belmond Community Christmas Dinner Scheduled

The annual Belmond Community Christmas Dinner will be held on Wednesday, December 25th for anyone who would otherwise be alone for the holiday. The meal will be served at 11:30 am at the Leinbach Center. The menu will consist of ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, salad, and dessert. Those who wish to attend should make reservations by calling 495-6138 by Monday, December 23rd.

Rides will be available to the meal site and can be delivered to homes. An offering will be accepted to help with the expenses with checks payable to the Belmond Ministerial Association. Thrivent Financial is providing support.

Volunteers are needed to provide napkins, prepare food, serve, make deliveries, and clean up. Those wishing to volunteer should call 495-6138.