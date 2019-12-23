TIC West and TIC East Conference Standing

Rank/Team/Conference Record/Overall Record/IGHSAU/AP RANK and Class
TIC West – Girls
1. West Hancock 6 0 8 0 #2 2A
2. Bishop Garrigan 5 0 8 0 #6 1A
3. Forest City 4 1 5 1
4. GHV 3 3 3 3
5. North Union 2 3 4 4
Lake Mills 2 3 4 3
7. Belmond-Klemme 2 4 3 4
8. Eagle Grove 0 5 0 7
North Iowa 0 5 0 8
TIC West – Boys
1. Bishop Garrigan 5 0 7 1 #3 1A
2. Forest City 4 1 4 4
Lake Mills 4 1 5 1 #9 1A
4. West Hancock 4 2 4 3
5. GHV 3 3 3 4
6. Eagle Grove 1 4 1 6
North Iowa 1 4 2 5
North Union 1 4 1 7
9. Belmond-Klemme 1 5 2 6
TIC East – Girls
1. Saint Ansgar 5 0 6 1 #10 1A
2. Newman Catholic 5 1 5 3
3. Osage 4 1 4 1 #5 2A
4. West Fork 3 2 3 5
5. Central Springs 2 3 2 5
Rockford 2 3 3 4
7. Nashua-Plainfield 1 4 2 6
North Butler 1 4 2 5
9. Northwood-Kensett 0 5 1 6
TIC East – Boys
1. Osage 5 0 7 0 #7 2A
West Fork 5 0 7 0 #5 1A
3. Newman Catholic 4 2 4 3
4. Rockford 3 2 3 4
5. Nashua-Plainfield 2 3 2 4
Saint Ansgar 2 3 2 4
7. North Butler 1 4 1 5
Central Springs 1 4 1 6
8. Northwood-Kensett 0 5 1 5