December 23, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on TIC West and TIC East Conference Standing

Rank/Team/Conference Record/Overall Record/IGHSAU/AP RANK and Class

 

TIC West – Girls 

1. West Hancock 6 0 8 0 #2 2A

2. Bishop Garrigan 5 0 8 0 #6 1A

3. Forest City 4 1 5 1

4. GHV 3 3 3 3

5. North Union 2 3 4 4

    Lake Mills 2 3 4 3

7. Belmond-Klemme 2 4 3 4

8. Eagle Grove 0 5 0 7

     North Iowa 0 5 0 8

TIC West – Boys 

1. Bishop Garrigan 5 0 7 1 #3 1A

2. Forest City 4 1  4 4

Lake Mills 4 1 5 1 #9 1A

4. West Hancock 4 2 4 3

5. GHV 3 3 3 4

6. Eagle Grove 1 4 1 6

North Iowa 1 4 2 5

North Union 1 4 1 7

9. Belmond-Klemme 1 5 2 6

TIC East – Girls

1. Saint Ansgar 5 0 6 1 #10 1A

2. Newman Catholic 5 1 5 3

3. Osage 4 1 4 1 #5 2A

4. West Fork 3 2 3 5

5. Central Springs 2 3 2 5

Rockford 2 3 3 4

7. Nashua-Plainfield 1 4 2 6

North Butler 1 4  2 5

9. Northwood-Kensett 0 5 1 6

TIC East – Boys 

1. Osage 5 0 7 0 #7 2A

West Fork 5 0 7 0 #5 1A

3. Newman Catholic 4 2 4 3

4. Rockford 3 2  3 4

5. Nashua-Plainfield 2 3 2 4

Saint Ansgar 2 3 2 4

7. North Butler 1 4 1 5

Central Springs 1 4 1 6

8. Northwood-Kensett 0 5 1 5

 