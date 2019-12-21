Hambright Pleads Guilty to Possession Charges

Wendell Hambright of Austin, MN, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 10, 2019. Hambright was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Hambright was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with any treatment recommendations. Hambright was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services.