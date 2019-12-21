Gronbach Sentenced on Possession Charges

Tamara Gronbach of Buffalo Center was sentenced on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) Third Offense,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 15, 2019. Gronbach was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.

The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Gronbach was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services and as a condition of probation, Gronbach was ordered to reside at a residential treatment facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. Gronbach was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.