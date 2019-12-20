Iris M. (Carr) Nelsen, 97, of Belmond, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, with Marj Osier officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan, Iowa.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.
