IGHSAU Basketball Rankings

Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Montezuma 7-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 5-0 2
3 Marquette Catholic 7-1 5
4 North Mahaska 5-2 4
5 Clarksville 5-0 6
6 Algona Bishop Garrigan 7-0 7
7 Sigourney 5-1 3
8 East Buchanan 6-1 8
9 MMCRU 6-0 9
10 Saint Ansgar 4-1 10
11 Kingsley-Pierson 7-1 11
12 Springville 6-0 12
13 Burlington Notre Dame 5-0 14
14 Exira-EHK 6-1 15
15 Central Decatur 5-1 NR
Dropped Out: Lynnville-Sully (13)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 6-0 1
2 West Hancock 7-0 3
3 North Linn 5-1 2
4 Van Buren County 7-1 4
5 Osage 3-1 6
6 MFL-Mar-Mac 7-2 7
7 West Branch 6-2 5
8 Maquoketa Valley 7-0 13
9 Mount Ayr 4-1 10
10 Logan-Magnolia 7-0 14
11 Hudson 7-1 8
12 AHSTW 7-1 11
13 Mediapolis 6-1 12
14 Western Christian 4-2 NR
15 Emmetsburg 4-2 15
Dropped Out: Aplington-Parkersburg (9)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 North Polk 5-2 1
2 Clear Lake 5-0 2
3 Red Oak 7-0 3
4 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 3-2 4
5 Crestwood 8-1 6
6 Dike-New Hartford 5-1 7
7 Roland-Story 6-1 5
8 Okoboji 7-0 8
9 Davenport Assumption 6-1 9
10 Cherokee 6-1 10
11 Des Moines Christian 7-1 11
12 West Liberty 6-0 15
13 West Marshall 5-0 NR
14 West Burlington 5-1 NR
15 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6-0 NR
Dropped Out: Unity Christian (12), Estherville-Lincoln Central (13), Algona (14)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 7-0 1
2 Marion 5-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 5-0 3
4 Glenwood 7-0 4
5 Gilbert 7-2 5
6 Ballard 5-1 6
7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-2 7
8 Mason City 5-2 8
9 Lewis Central 3-2 9
10 Central DeWitt 7-0 11
11 Waverly-Shell Rock 5-2 13
12 Maquoketa 6-1 13
13 Dallas Center-Grimes 5-2 10
14 Knoxville 6-0 NR
15 Clear Creek-Amana 5-2 15
Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (14)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 4-0 1
2 Southeast Polk 7-0 2
3 Dowling Catholic 6-1 3
4 Johnston 6-1 4
5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-0 7
6 Waukee 5-1 8
7 Cedar Falls 5-2 5
8 Ames 5-2 9
9 Urbandale 6-1 6
10 Waterloo West 6-1 14
11 Sioux City East 6-0 15
12 West Des Moines Valley 2-4 12
13 Ankeny Centennial 3-3 13
14 Davenport North 4-2 NR
15 Dubuque Senior 4-2 NR
Dropped Out: Iowa City West (10), Des Moines Roosevelt (11)