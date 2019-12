Klaas Bakker, 84, of Buffalo Center, died Tuesday, December 17th, at Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Buffalo Center.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements.



