Waldorf Men’s Basketball Shoots “Lights Out” in Win

WHITING, Indiana – The Waldorf University Men’s Basketball shot it’s best percentage from the field since 2016 here last night. The Warriors (3-7 1-0) are in the first leg of their two-game road trip before the Christmas break. Waldorf defeated host Calumet College of St. Joseph (3-10) 92-83.

“Great win tonight by our team, it’s always tough to get road wins.” – Nigel Jenkins – Head Coach

In the win, the Warriors shot a wonderful 61.4 percent from the field, that’s the best by a Waldorf team since January, 28th 2016 when the Warriors shot 62.3 percent in a win over Mount Mercy.

“It was a really fast-paced game, our defense and execution was great when we needed it most.” – Nigel Jenkins

The Warriors were led by sophomore, Quincy Minor Jr, who racked up 31 points for the Warriors. Waldorf had three other players in double figures; Brady Kuchinka 22 points 8 rebounds, Demitrius Martin 17 points 4 rebounds, and Melvin Martin 10 points.

The Warriors end their two-game road trip in St. Louis tonight against Fontbonne University. Waldorf is 0-1 all-time against the Griffins, the two teams last met in 2008. The Warriors are looking for their first three-game winning streak of the season.