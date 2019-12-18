Waldorf Men’s Basketball Shoots “Lights Out” in Win

Nigel Jenkins, Waldorf Head Men's Basketball Coach

WHITING, Indiana – The Waldorf University Men’s Basketball shot it’s best percentage from the field since 2016 here last night. The Warriors (3-7 1-0) are in the first leg of their two-game road trip before the Christmas break. Waldorf defeated host Calumet College of St. Joseph (3-10) 92-83.

“Great win tonight by our team, it’s always tough to get road wins.”  – Nigel Jenkins – Head Coach 

In the win, the Warriors shot a wonderful 61.4 percent from the field, that’s the best by a Waldorf team since January, 28th 2016 when the Warriors shot 62.3 percent in a win over Mount Mercy.

“It was a really fast-paced game, our defense and execution was great when we needed it most.”Nigel Jenkins 

The Warriors were led by sophomore, Quincy Minor Jr, who racked up 31 points for the Warriors. Waldorf had three other players in double figures; Brady Kuchinka 22 points 8 rebounds, Demitrius Martin 17 points 4 rebounds, and  Melvin Martin 10 points.

The Warriors end their two-game road trip in St. Louis tonight against Fontbonne University. Waldorf is 0-1 all-time against the Griffins, the two teams last met in 2008. The Warriors are looking for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

 

 