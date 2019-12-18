This week’s MBT & KIOW “Prep of the Week” is a junior at West Hancock High School. Rachel Leerar helped West Hancock to win both of their games last week. Tuesday the Eagles defeated GHV 77-43, in the win, Leerar had a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists; she also had six rebounds, three steals, and one block. Friday the Eagles beat North Union 69-49, in the win, Leerar had 25 points, shot 6-6 from the free-throw line, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Congrulations to this week’s MBT & KIOW “Prep of the Week”.