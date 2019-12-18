Basketball Scores From 12/17

Monday, December 16th

KIOW Iowa State University Coaches Show 6:30 PM

KHAM Emmetsburg Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM

Tuesday, December 17th

KHAM North Iowa Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM

Friday, December 20th

KIOW West Hancock Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM

KHAM West Hancock Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM

Video Stream Lake Mills Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:15 PM

Saturday, December 21st

KIOW Forest City Basketball vs. Rushford-Peterson at Luther College, Decorah 1:50 PM

Sunday, December 22nd

KIOW Purdue Fort Wayne Basketball at Iowa State University (joined in progress 12:30 PM)

Saturday, December 28th

KIOW Iowa State University Football vs. University of Notre Dame at The Camping World Bowl Pregame 9:00 AM

Monday, January 30

KIOW North Alabama Women’s Basketball at Iowa State University 5:00 PM

Tuesday, December 31st

KIOW Florida A&M University Men’s Basketball at Iowa State University 5:00 PM

Thursday, January 2nd

KIOW Crestwood Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM

Friday, January 3rd

KIOW Belmond-Klemme Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM

KHAM Newman Catholic Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM

Saturday, January 4th

KIOW Iowa State University Men’s Basketball vs. Texas Christian University 4:00 PM

KHAM Manson-NW Webster Basketball at West Hancock 4:15 PM