Basketball Scores From 12/17

December 18, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports

TIC West – Girls 

#3 2A West Hancock 88 North Iowa 18

#7 1A Bishop Garrigan 54 GHV 24

Lake Mills 68 Eagle Grove 42

North Union 72 Belmond-Klemme 50

TIC West – Boys 

West Hancock 54 North Iowa 50

Belmond-Klemme 64 North Union 42

Bishop Garrigan 64 GHV 54

#8 1A Lake Mills 65 Eagle Grove 39

TIC East – Girls 

Newman Catholic 59 Rockford 21

#6 2A Osage 69 North Butler 33

West Fork 57 Central Springs 28

TIC East – Boys 

#9 2A Osage 62 North Butler 17

#4 1A West Fork 78 Central Springs 64

Newman Catholic 62 Rockford 58

NCC – Girls 

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57 Iowa Fall – Alden 44

#14 3A Algona 60 Fort Dodge, St. Edmonds 23

NCC – Boys 

Iowa Falls-Alden 72 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 68

#9 3A Algona 46 Fort Dodge, St. Edmonds 40

 