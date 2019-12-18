Basketball Scores From 12/17

TIC West – Girls
#3 2A West Hancock 88 North Iowa 18
#7 1A Bishop Garrigan 54 GHV 24
Lake Mills 68 Eagle Grove 42
North Union 72 Belmond-Klemme 50
TIC West – Boys
West Hancock 54 North Iowa 50
Belmond-Klemme 64 North Union 42
Bishop Garrigan 64 GHV 54
#8 1A Lake Mills 65 Eagle Grove 39
TIC East – Girls
Newman Catholic 59 Rockford 21
#6 2A Osage 69 North Butler 33
West Fork 57 Central Springs 28
TIC East – Boys
#9 2A Osage 62 North Butler 17
#4 1A West Fork 78 Central Springs 64
Newman Catholic 62 Rockford 58
NCC – Girls
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57 Iowa Fall – Alden 44
#14 3A Algona 60 Fort Dodge, St. Edmonds 23
NCC – Boys
Iowa Falls-Alden 72 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 68
#9 3A Algona 46 Fort Dodge, St. Edmonds 40