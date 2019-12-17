Winnebago Board To Discuss Reimbursement on Courthouse Repairs

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will enter their final meeting before the Christmas break beginning at 9 am. Among the items to be discussed are the recommendations by the Compensation Board which is proposing a 3% increase for the Supervisors, Treasurer, and Recorders Office. The Auditor will also receive a 3% increase along with a $250 stipend that reimburses her for hours required by the state to supervise and administer elections.

With the change in financing for the courthouse exterior repairs, the board will not consider bonding to raise the money, instead, they will look at Tax Increment Financing from the wind farms. In order to access the funds from Tax Increment Financing, the board must revise the Urban Renewal Plan related to the wind farms. Once changed, the board can begin using the tax dollars on the repairs.

The board will also look at approving a contract with Waste Management Services on rural recycling. Originally, Waste Management wanted a five-year contract length, but the supervisors were able to negotiate a three-year deal giving the county greater flexibility in possibly changing recycling companies if rates become too high or they would need more services.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse.