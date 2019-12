It’s still not known what caused several cars of a freight train to jump the tracks Sunday night in the northern Iowa town of Manly, forcing the closure of Highway 9.

The Manly Police Department responded to the Union Pacific crossing at State Highway 9 Sunday night after the report of some grain cars being derailed. The Iowa Department of Transportation says the roadway re-opened at about 6:15 Monday morning. No injuries were reported due to the derailment.