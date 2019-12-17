RSVP Partners with Catholic Charities

RSVP, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program for people 55 and older, is collaborating with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque to recruit volunteers to serve with their Jail & Prison Ministry program.

The Jail & Prison Ministry (JPM) program is a community re-entry program for ex-offenders recently released from jail or prison. Ex-offenders can be some of the most vulnerable members of our society. Many struggle with finding housing, employment, and a support system. They may also experience social and psychological challenges from incarceration.

Ex-offenders who participate in the Jail & Prison Ministry program are a third less likely to re-offend, compared to the State of Iowa recidivism rates. The goal is to help provide positive re-entry into family and community life. “

“JPM offers a wonderful opportunity to make a difference by supporting individuals who are trying to rebuild their lives and relationships so that they can once again be healthy and productive members of not only our community but society as a whole,” said Audrey Wolf, a JPM volunteer.

The program helps individuals establish positive relationships, experience healthy social activities, and connect with community resources to find work, secure affordable housing, and meet basic needs.

RSVP and Catholic Charities are looking for volunteers to serve as mentors and support group members to support ex-offenders in North Central Iowa. Volunteers must pass a background check and complete training. Once connected with an individual, volunteers will spend a minimum of 1-2 hours per week meeting with and supporting their mentees.

For more information about RSVP of North Central Iowa and to enroll, visit www.niacc.edu/rsvp/, call (888) 466-4222 ext. 4256, (641) 422-4256 or email rsvp@niacc.edu.