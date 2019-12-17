First AP Iowa High School Boys Basketball Rankings

Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Pts
|1. Waukee (4)
|3-0
|86
|2. Ankeny Centennial (4)
|4-0
|84
|3. Iowa City, West (1)
|3-0
|81
|4. Dubuque, Hempstead
|4-0
|49
|5. Sioux City, East (1)
|5-0
|44
|6. Waterloo, West
|3-1
|38
|7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
|3-1
|31
|8. Cedar Falls
|2-1
|28
|(tie) Prairie, Cedar Rapids
|3-0
|28
|10. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
|5-0
|15
Others receiving votes: Iowa City Liberty 13. North Scott, Eldridge 11. Ankeny 8. Waterloo, East 8. Dubuque, Senior 7. Linn-Mar, Marion 6. Urbandale 5. Johnston 4. Lewis Central 3. Des Moines, Lincoln 1.
Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Pts
|1. Winterset (3)
|4-0
|87
|2. Assumption, Davenport (3)
|5-0
|73
|3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3)
|3-0
|59
|4. Norwalk
|3-1
|55
|5. Carroll
|4-0
|52
|6. Dallas Center-Grimes
|4-0
|50
|7. Mount Vernon
|4-0
|37
|8. Harlan
|4-0
|33
|9. Algona
|4-0
|24
|(tie) Glenwood (1)
|4-1
|24
Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 23. Gilbert 9. Marion 6. Mount Pleasant 6. Clear Lake 6. Grinnell 3. Webster City 2. Denison-Schleswig 1.
Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Pts
|1. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
|5-0
|80
|2. Treynor (5)
|5-0
|73
|3. North Linn, Troy Mills (2)
|4-0
|64
|4. Camanche (2)
|4-0
|59
|5. West Sioux, Hawarden
|5-0
|54
|6. Aplington-Parkersburg (1)
|5-0
|36
|7. Pella Christian
|4-1
|34
|8. Regina, Iowa City
|3-1
|20
|9. Osage
|5-0
|18
|(tie) Northeast, Goose Lake
|5-0
|18
Others receiving votes: East Sac County 16. Boyden-Hull 12. Dike-New Hartford 11. Des Moines Christian 9. Panorama, Panora 9. Van Meter 9. Monticello 8. South Central Calhoun 7. Tri-Center, Neola 5. Unity Christian, Orange City 5. Albia 3.
Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Pts
|1. St. Mary’s, Remsen(7)
|4-0
|86
|2. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (2)
|5-1
|63
|3. Montezuma
|4-0
|58
|4. West Fork, Sheffield
|5-0
|52
|(tie) Easton Valley
|5-0
|52
|6. WACO, Wayland(1)
|5-0
|38
|(tie) A-H-S-T, Avoca
|6-0
|38
|8. Lake Mills
|2-1
|19
|9. Janesville
|4-0
|16
|10. Mount Ayr
|4-0
|13
Others receiving votes: Siouxland Community Christian 12. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11. East Mills 10. CAM, Anita 8. Madrid 8. Bedford 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 8. Alburnett 8. Newell-Fonda 8. South O’Brien, Paullina 7. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 6. MFL-Mar-Mac 6. Nodaway Valley 3. River Valley, Correctionville 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2. South Winneshiek, Calmar 2. Martensdale-St. Marys 2. Grand View Christian 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 1.