Broadband May Expand to Benefit Rural Northern Iowa

Some area residents in northern Iowa experience issues with broadband access. Part of this is due to a lack of fiber optic cable coverage, but the state is looking to change that. Iowa Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has announced that more than $6.4 million in grants and loans will be made available to rural communities to improve broadband coverage. The funding has been allocated by Congress designed to benefit regional communications.

Perdue firmly believes that rural broadband expansion is necessary in order for small communities to survive.

Perdue also believes that it is imperative that rural students have equal access to the internet and long-distance learning.

Governor Kim Reynolds has been an active advocate of rural broadband expansion. She has continually wanted to put Iowa into the lead in the “information economy. That goal may now be a reality.