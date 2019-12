Anna I Hanna, 99 formerly of Woden and Forest City passed away on Monday, December 16th at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, IA

Celebration of Life services for Anne Hanna will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 3rd at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark Street, Forest City. Burial of cremains will be held later in the spring at the Grant Township Cemetery, rural Woden, IA

