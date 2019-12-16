Larry VanDusseldorp, 72, of Britt, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services for Larry VanDusseldorp will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue North West in Britt with Pastor Willie Rosin officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:30 – 8:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839