The new Prestage Pork Processing Plant continues to strive for full operation. Right now, company officials say that 750 people have been hired and are working first shift. The company’s goal is to hire 920 employees. Of the 750 employees, approximately 300 or 40% are women. The hope is to eventually open two shifts which may be achieved in the next two years.

The plant is currently processing 7,700 hogs per day but continues to try and up that to 10,000 hogs which is the company goal.