Clarion Named Overnight Stop on Iowa’s Ride

The former heads of the RAGBRAI bike ride who formed a new cross-state bike ride called Iowa’s Ride have named Clarion as an overnight stop. The race has been capped at 5,000 riders that begins in Dubuque and ends in Rock Rapids. Unlike it’s west to east ride counterpart, Iowa’s Ride will head from east to west.

Riders will stop in Eldora before arriving in Clarion. They will camp in Clarion before heading out early for the next rest stop along the way. RAGBRAI will not be stopping in the north Iowa area this year.