Two FCHS Students Selected for All-State Music Festival

December 14, 2019 AJ Taylor

Laura Harms and Dan Hovinga of Forest City High School attained the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school musicians by being selected as members of the 2019 All-State Music Festival.

Laura is the daughter of Mason and Kelli Harms and is a flute student of Mr. Cory Schmitt.

Dan is the son of Jeff and Colleen Hovinga and is a vocal student of Ms. Annika Andrews.

The 2019 Festival celebrated the 73rd anniversary of the prestigious event. District auditions for the 279-piece All-State Band, 227-piece All-State Orchestra and 601-member All-State Chorus were held on October 26, 2019, at Le Mars, Hampton, Independence, Atlantic, Indianola, and Washington. Approximately 17% of the students who audition are selected for membership in the All-State ensembles. Participants rehearsed in Ames on November 22 and 23, and the Festival Concert was presented to the public in Hilton Coliseum at Iowa State University.