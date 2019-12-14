Childcare Issues Addressed by Business Leaders

The leaders of Iowa’s largest businesses are urging Iowa lawmakers to address the lack of affordable housing and child care in the state. Iowa Business Council executive director Joe Murphy says those are the two key barriers to retaining and expanding Iowa’s workforce.

This summer, Governor Reynolds suggested she’s considering things like tax credits to companies that operate or create child care center. Murphy says the Business Council is not endorsing a specific proposal at this point.

he Business Council is supporting the expansion of the workforce housing tax credit as well as more funding for the state housing trust fund. The fund this year will hand out more than six-million dollars worth of grants to finance local efforts to build affordable housing.

Murphy says business leaders know their employees are more productive when they have a safe, affordable place to live and a quality child care program to leave their kids while they work. One out of every six jobs in the state is tied to a company that’s involved in the Iowa Business Council. Executives from 23 of the largest businesses in Iowa serve on the council.