Wrestling Scores From 12/12/19

December 13, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports

Wrestling at West Hancock High School 

Osage 41 Forest City 21

Osage 56 West Hancock 18

Osage 76 Newman Catholic 6

Forest City 48 West Hancock 24

Forest City 66 West Hancock 10

West Hancock 48 Newman Catholic 19

Wrestling at Nashua-Plainfield 

NP 53 Eagle Grove 24

NP 54 Northwood-Kensett 21

NP 67 West Fork 12

Eagle Grove 45 West Fork 30

Eagle Grove 43 Northwood Kensett 26

Northwood-Kensett 54 West Fork 18

Wrestling at Lake Mills 

Lake Mills 52 Central Springs 22

Lake Mills 75 Saint Ansgar 6

Lake Mills 76 North Union 6

Central Springs 66 North Union 9

Central Springs 65 Saint Ansgar 6

Saint Ansgar 48 North Union 24