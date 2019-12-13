Waldorf Players and Coaches Prepare for Senior Classic

SAVANNAH, Georgia – A year that saw Waldorf University Football ranked for the first time in four-year program history, school records get shattered, and the Warriors take another step towards a future playoff appearance; will continue a few more days for six Warriors. Two-time All-American quarterback – Hilton Joseph, linebacker – Caleb Wilson, offensive lineman – Robert Mosley, cornerback – Cameron Newsome, assistant coach – Will Finley, and head coach – Josh Littrell will be participating in the first-ever NAIA Senior Classic here tomorrow.

Coach Littrell – Head Coach:

The four players and two coaches arrived in Georgia on Tuesday night to prepare for the game on Saturday. The game will feature the best NAIA players throughout the country with half playing for the East Team and the other half playing for the West Team. The game will not include players from Morningside College (Iowa) and Marian University (Indiana), as they will play for the NAIA National Championship next Saturday, December 21st in Louisiana. Coach Finley will coach Team East’s defense, while coach Littrell will coach Team East’s offense. The teams had their first practice yesterday, followed by a banquet last night.

Robert Mosley – O-Line:

Mosley, a senior from Tampa, Flordia, was a staple on the offensive line this season that helped break many individual and team offensive records. The Warriors offense moved the ball for 4,377 yards (437.7 per game) and 42 touchdowns.

Moving around behind that offensive line was Hilton Joseph, who was not only an All-American for his playing ability, but he was also an Academic All-American.

Hilton Joseph – QB:

Former Lake Mills standout and current Waldorf offensive lineman, Zach Throne, was also selected to the Academic All-American first team. This is the first time Waldorf Univesity has had an Academic All-American in football since the award started in 1952. To be eligible for the honor, an athlete must have a 3.30 GPA or higher, be a starter or significant contributor for his program, and be in at least his second season playing for that team.

This past season the Waldorf defense was top-20 in the country in three big categories. They were 11th in rush defense, 16th in pass defense, and 16th in total defense. The defense was run by first-year defensive coordinator, Will Finley, who will run the defense for the East Squad on Saturday.

Coach Finley – Defensive Coordinator:

The other two Warriors, Caleb Wilson, and Cameron Newsome were key contributors to that “stingy D”. Caleb Wilson ranked 22nd in the country in tackles-for-loss per game, averaging almost two per game. Cameron Newsome ranked 45th in the country in passes defended. Newsome was also second on the team with three interceptions and had one fumble recovery.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 4:00 pm (CST) at Memorial Stadium and will be live-streamed here.

