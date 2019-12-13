Verna Irene Collier, 94, formerly of Clarion, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on December 2, 2019 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Memorial services for Verna Collier will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the United Presbyterian Church, 219 1st Street North West in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Sunny Hill Cemetery in Adair, Iowa.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

