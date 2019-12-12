Wrong Way Driver Causes Shutdown of I-35

The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating why a driver was on the wrong side of I-35 yesterday causing a two-car crash. The Patrol said that a third car swerved to avoid the oncoming wrong-way driver. Due to the extent of the accident, officers were forced to close down a portion of the interstate just north of the Clear Lake access. According to the Patrol, the two cars involved were in a head-on collision. The closure itself lasted for several hours forcing drivers to use detours to get around the wreck.