More Propane is on the Way Say Officials

Many area farmers are in the final stages of the corn harvest. Some were combining right up until the last snowstorm hit trying to get those last acres in. Now, they need propane to dry their grain, as well as to keep their livestock and homes warm. According to officials, they will soon be seeing relief from the recent shortage of the fuel. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, has approved two pipeline tariff amendments aimed at boosting Midwest propane supplies. Iowa Propane and Gas Association CEO Deb Grooms says the ruling will help provide adequate propane to Iowa customers.

Grooms says an extension of an emergency waiver was granted regionally which will help with any transportation issues.

While the corn harvest is very nearly finished in Iowa, and the soybean harvest is complete, Grooms says any additional propane needs for drying crops is now available, along with supplies to help heat homes and livestock barns.