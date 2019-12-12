Garner to Hold it’s Holiday Affair

The City of Garner is getting into the holiday spirit with a number of activities leading up to a culmination of events on December 19th. One of the activities asks customers of area businesses to have some fun locating elves according to Garner Chamber Director Amber Jenniges.

Each business will be giving away its own prize from a drawing held in store. Participation is free and open to the public.

On December 19th, a number of activities will commence downtown starting with a recipe hunt according to Jenniges.

Then in the evening beginning at 5 pm, the remaining activities will begin including benefits for Duncan Heights.

Parade viewers are encouraged to arrive early for the lighted parade beginning at 7:15 pm on State Street.

The event is sponsored by the Garner Chamber of Commerce, Duncan Heights, and the Garner Public Library.