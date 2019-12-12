Forest City Schools Release the 2020-21 School Calendar

The Forest City Board of Education has released the new school calendar for the 2020-21 school year. The school year will begin on August 24, 2020, and graduation will take place on May 23, 2021. According to Forest City Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann, while it appears that the calendar is being done well ahead of the new school year, there are reasons for the early preparation.

This year there will be a noticeable change in the calendar. The committee that assembled the calendar saw an opportunity to make a few changes and adjustments.

Spring breaks are not something that the school district has seen in the last three years and there is a reason.

Does this mean that the spring break could be used to make up for snow days used earlier in the year?

A link to the school calendar is at 2020-2021 School Calendar – Aug.pdf