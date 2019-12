This week’s MBT & KIOW “Prep of the Week” is a senior at Lake Mills High School. Chett Helming helped Lake Mills to a 2-0 week beating West Hancock 67-53 and Belmond-Klemme 71-35. In the win over West Hancock, Helming had 28 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals, and 2 blocks. In the win over Belmond-Klemme, Helming had 22 points, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. For the week, Helming averaged 25 points per game. Congrulations to this week’s KIOW and MBT “Prep of the Week”, Chett Helming