Le Vent du Nord to Return to Forest City

The Forest City Fine Arts Patrons present Le Vent du Nord in concert Sunday, January 12 at 4 p.m. at the Boman Fine Arts Center. Le Vent du Nord is returning to Forest City after they performed here in April 2016 as part of the highly popular Arts Midwest series.

“I truly hope that the Forest City community takes advantage of this wonderful opportunity,” said Cory Schmitt, director of instrumental music for Forest City Community Schools. “Le Vent Du Nord is a world-class band whose artistic offerings are something anyone of any age can enjoy. Their stage presence and folky style music make them relatable to the audience members, all while presenting unique and beautiful sounds from a variety of instruments.”

The award-winning and highly acclaimed band Le Vent du Nord is a leading force in Quebec’s progressive francophone folk movement. The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions while enhancing its hard-driving soulful music (rooted in the Celtic diaspora) with a broad range of global influences.

On stage, these 4 friends create intense, joyful, and dynamic live performances that expand the bounds of tradition in striking global directions. This is the modern sound of tradition, the music of the here and now.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now at the Forest City High School and Forest City Community School’s District Office. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 18 and under.

For more information on the band, please visit https://leventdunord.com/.