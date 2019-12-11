Hancock County Discusses LEC

The Hancock County Law Enforcement Center (LEC) was the hot topic Monday at the Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting, as discussion involved the building’s outdated boiler and air conditioning system. Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Hoeft says the building gets very hot, especially in the dispatch area.

Repairing the issue does not seem to be a viable option, due to the age of the computer system and lack of parts for it. But Hoeft estimates a new mainframe is not going to be cheap.

According to board chairman Jerry Tlach, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors agree that a new unit is necessary, and time is of the essence.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors requested that Hoeft obtain a quote and present his findings at the next meeting.

In other LEC business: the Hancock County Board of Supervisors continued discussion with Sheriff Scott Dodd on hiring a jail administrator. The state of Iowa now requires that each county is in charge of its own record keeping, money collection and prisoner transportation, even if prisoners are being held in another facility.

Expected jail administrator duties will consist of all record keeping, filing of warrants and claims, collection of bonds, uploading fingerprints, and the transporting of inmates to and from jails, courts, prisons, and medical appointments. The person would also assist in courtroom security as well as with dispatch and civil paperwork.

Dodd estimates this new position will add about $70,000 to his budget.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved the new jail administrator position, which will not take effect until the new fiscal year begins in July 2020.