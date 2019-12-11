Free Movies, Downtown Celebrations are Saturday in Forest City

Forest City will be alive and vibrant on Saturday. That is because of all the events that will be taking place on Clark Street and at the movie theater. First, there is a free movie showing at the Forest Theater called The Polar Express and is open to all area youth. There will be door prizes and goodie bags distributed during the event. According to Forest City Chamber Director Kathy Rollefson, area businesses can still contribute to the cause.

All of the items that have been donated can be used by the kids.

The movie is just the start of things on Saturday as all of Clark Street will become a place of celebration and activity beginning at 2 pm. A wagon ride along with other activities will take place in the street. For those who like to shop, Rollefson has them covered too.

All participants must return the stamp filled card to BrickStreet Theater on Clark Street in order to enter.

The events downtown are free and open to the public.