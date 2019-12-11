Ernst Statement on USMCA Announcement

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), chairman of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Energy & Rural Development, released the following statement today regarding the announcement of a deal on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

“Iowans in every corner of our state have been waiting far too long for Congress to act on the USMCA and now, after months of delay, House Democrats are finally coming on board. President Trump and our Trade Representative Bob Lighthizer negotiated this modernized agreement with our nation’s farmers and workers in mind–knowing the USMCA will provide an economic boon and certainty to folks back home. I’ll be reviewing the updated language, and I’m hopeful we’ll be able to put politics aside and give the hardworking men and women across Iowa and this great nation a huge win.”