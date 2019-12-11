Basketball Scores From 12/10

Girls – TIC West
Forest City 47 North Union 26
#3 2A West Hancock 77 GHV 43 400th win for Coach Sonius
Belmond-Klemme 66 Eagle Grove 32
#8 1A Bishop Garrigan 88 Lake Mills 28
Boys – TIC West
Forest City 66 North Union 37
GHV 61 West Hancock 51
Bishop Garrigan 72 Lake Mills 65
Eagle Grove 47 Belmond-Klemme 39
Cross-Over – Non-Conference
Girls – Rockford (East) 64 North Iowa (West) 39
Boys – Rockford (East) 70 North Iowa (West) 66
Girls – TIC East
#13 1A Saint Ansgar 50 #4 2A Osage 49
West Fork 42 Northwood-Kensett 20
Newman Catholic 58 Nashua-Plainfield 44
Boys – TIC East
West Fork 63 Northwood-Kensett 49
Newman Catholic 66 Nashua-Plainfield 63
Central Springs 55 North Butler 47 OT