Basketball Scores From 12/10

December 11, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Basketball Scores From 12/10

Girls – TIC West 

Forest City 47 North Union 26

#3 2A West Hancock 77 GHV 43 400th win for Coach Sonius

Belmond-Klemme 66 Eagle Grove 32

#8 1A Bishop Garrigan 88 Lake Mills 28

Boys – TIC West 

Forest City 66 North Union 37

GHV 61 West Hancock 51

Bishop Garrigan 72 Lake Mills 65

Eagle Grove 47 Belmond-Klemme 39

Cross-Over – Non-Conference 

Girls – Rockford (East) 64 North Iowa (West) 39

Boys – Rockford (East) 70 North Iowa (West) 66

Girls – TIC East 

#13 1A Saint Ansgar 50 #4 2A Osage 49

West Fork 42 Northwood-Kensett 20

Newman Catholic 58 Nashua-Plainfield 44

Boys – TIC East 

West Fork 63 Northwood-Kensett 49

Newman Catholic 66 Nashua-Plainfield 63

Central Springs 55 North Butler 47 OT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 