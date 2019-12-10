Tickets for “Elf” Now on Sale

The BrickStreet Theater Christmas production of Elf is entering its final week of rehearsal and will take to the stage on Friday at 7 pm at the Boman Fine Arts Theater in Forest City. Adult tickets are $16 and students 18 and under are $11. Nate Forsberg who plays the Macy’s Department Store Manager explains what the show is about.

Buddy, who is played by Shaun Thompson discovers a lot about his past including his father.

The show includes a number of dance segments along with memorable songs that are carefully choreographed by the co-directors Julie Keeley and Troy Thompson. Sarah Keeley who also is in the show says that the two directors complement each other in the direction of the show.

Tickets for the show can be purchased by going to the theater company website at brickstreettheatre.org or at the door on the night of the show. Show dates are Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 2 pm. Then next Friday and Saturday again at 7 pm and Sunday at 2 pm.