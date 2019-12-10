Road Conditions May be Tricky Today

The weather conditions today may be almost as tricky as yesterday say, meteorologists. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy and cold conditions with temperatures near 8 degrees. What will become especially difficult will be the blowing and drifting snow again. West to northwest winds may reach up to 11 miles per hour creating continued drifting and blowing of snow. It will also create dangerous wind chills near -15 degrees.

Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Director Andy Buffington says to just take it easy on the roads today.

The weather is expected to improve by the end of the week, but tonight may see additional light snowfall in the area.