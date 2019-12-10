Joseph M. Kramer, 35, formerly of Belmond, IA, most recently of Spirit Lake, IA, died, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Spirit lake.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 13, 2019, at Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Sreet SE, Belmond . Rev. Leila Blackburn will be officiating.

Visitation will be from 12:30-2:00 PM at the church Friday.

Memorial suggestions in Joe’s name may be directed to Lakes LifeSkills, 1612 Ithaca Ave., Spirit Lake, IA 51360, or % of Joe’s Family at 404 3rd Ave. SE, Belmond, IA, 50421, or choice.

Joseph Maurice Kramer was born on Jan. 26, 1984, to Ronald Kramer and Karen (Osier) Smith. His first two years he lived with his parents in Salem, IA. In 1996, he moved with his mother and two older brothers to Rowan and eventually to Belmond, IA.

Joe attended Belmond-Klemme schools and was involved in wrestling and football. He was a very skilled wrestler and almost made it to state. He loved to fish and hunt with is dad (Mike) and enjoyed video games and hanging out with friends. Those were the good times!

Joe was beginning to experience problems with mental illness towards the end of high school. He was later diagnosed with schizophrenia. He lived for a brief time in Arkansas with his dad (Ron) but returned to Belmond. He left and became homeless for four years. Our prayers were answered, we got him back. It was a difficult journey, but Joe finally got help! He moved to Okoboji/Sprit Lake area in 2012, where he lived at the Pride Group facility. Then in December of 2014 he became a client at Lake LifeSkills in Spirit Lake. Joe made huge strides while in their care. He was able to move into his own apartment and was working toward meeting his goals to become more independent.

He had more challenges during his life than most people ever know, but he worked to overcome them.

He will always be remembered for his generous spirit and a heart of love.

Surviving Joe are his mom and (step) dad Mike and Karen Smith, Belmond, IA; brothers: Marshall (DeeDee) Barr, of Clarion, IA, Nick Smith (Kelsey) of Webster City, IA, Austin Smith of West Des Moines, and Matthew Smith of Belmond, IA,; sisters Mariah Smith of Rowan, IA, and Kimberly Kramer of Palm Springs, CA. Surviving grandparents are Jerry Osier of Mount Pleasant, IA, and Marge Osier of Belmond, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Ronald J. Kramer, grandparents Maurice and Rosaline Kramer of Salem, IA, and Don and Loretta Smith of Belmond, IA.

Andrews Funeral Home. Belmond, IA.

www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474