Grassley Praises House Action on Prescription Drug Prices

It seems that Washington has listened to area residents during town hall meetings held by Senators and Representatives. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) today released the following statement regarding House Republicans’ legislation to lower prescription drug prices.

“I’m glad both Republicans and Democrats in the House of Representatives have now put forward proposals to lower prescription drug prices. Many of the provisions in this legislation mirror Senate legislation I authored with Ranking Member Wyden,” Grassley said.“It’s clear that any bill must be bipartisan to pass Congress under a divided government. That means both sides must be willing to compromise. The Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act strikes that balance. It should receive a vote soon in the Senate, where it would surely pass with overwhelming support.”

Grassley, along with Senator Joni Ernst and Representative Steve King were peppered with questions and statements earlier this fall during town hall meetings about prescription drug pricing and how there appeared to be price gouging. Each of them has aggressively worked on legislation to cap or lower prescription drug pricing.