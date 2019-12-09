Snow Event Declared in Forest City

With winds expected to hit up to 28 miles per hour and snow blowing around making visibilities difficult, The City of Forest City has declared a Snow Event for Tuesday. This means that all overnight permitted parking can only be done in the designated parking lot at the corner of 6th and K streets from 2 am to 7 am Tuesday morning. the public is asked to remove all vehicles from the streets to allow for safe and efficient snow removal operations.

There have been several reports of visibility down to a half-mile. Road conditions remain very slick and snow-covered. Traveling is not encouraged during this time as northwest winds have blown at speeds up to 45 mph. Colder temperatures and the potential for wind chills either side of zero are expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings over the area.