Roberts Sentenced on Forgery Charges

December 9, 2019 AJ Taylor

Richard Roberts, Jr. of Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of “Forgery” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on August 24, 2019. Roberts was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Roberts was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.