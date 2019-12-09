Roberts Sentenced on Forgery Charges

Richard Roberts, Jr. of Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of “Forgery” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on August 24, 2019. Roberts was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Roberts was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.