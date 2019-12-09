Martin Selected as NSAA Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week

The North Star Athletic Association released this afternoon that Demitrius Martin has been selected as this week’s player-of-the-week. The conference office released this, “Martin poured in 30 points on his 10-of-15 field goal shooting (66.7 percent) and 7-of-8 free-throws, propelling Waldorf (Iowa) to an 82-73 home North Star Athletic Association conference opener victory over Viterbo (Wis.). He was also 3-of-6 from the 3-point arc. Martin was one rebound shy of recording a double-double in the game, collecting nine rebounds. He stole the ball three times and dished out two assists”.

Martin, a Hopkins, Minnesota native, is a senior for the Warriors. His selection is the seventh edition of the 2019-2020 season, and first of the season for the Warriors.

The Waldorf Men’s basketball is off until they head to Whiting, Ind. on December 17th for a 7:00 pm tilt with Calumet College of St. Joseph.

