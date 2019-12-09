Jerry Kester

December 9, 2019

Jerry Kester, 65, of Buffalo Center, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home in Buffalo Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Rake with Pastor Doug Rakke officiating. Burial will be held in the West Lutheran Cemetery in Rake.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel, Buffalo Center.

Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel, Buffalo Center in charge of the arrangements.