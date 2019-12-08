Richardson Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges

Jeremy Richardson of Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a class C felony, and Count 2 “Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on October 6, 2018. For each Count 1 and Count 2, Richardson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years, and ordered to pay a $1,000 criminal fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

The sentences imposed in each count were ordered to run concurrently with each other. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Richardson was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.