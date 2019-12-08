Peterson Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges

Jon Peterson of Forest City was sentenced on the charge of “Fraudulent Practice in the First Degree,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by Iowa Workforce Development between January 2015 and June 2018. Peterson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. The prison sentence, fine and applicable surcharges were suspended. Peterson was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.