The Iowa Department of Transportation is conducting a planning study on U.S. 18 from Spencer to Garner. The study area is from the U.S. 18 and U.S. 71 intersection in Spencer to the east side of Garner. An online public meeting is now available to view on the Iowa DOT’s Public Involvement webpage: www.iowadot.gov/pim. To view the meeting and related content, click on the U.S. 18 Planning Study from the list of public meetings.