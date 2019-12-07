Kackley Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Christopher Kackley of Fort Dodge was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Possession of Contraband,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 16, 2019. For Count 1, Kackley was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended.

Kackley was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. For Count 2, Kackley was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00, applicable surcharges and court costs. Kackley was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.