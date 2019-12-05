LuVerne Murder Suspect Identified and Arrested

Around 8:40 am Wednesday morning, Kossuth County Law Enforcement in Algona was notified of a possible shooting in LuVerne. Emergency personnel responded and found a female who had sustained a gunshot wound and was lying on the sidewalk in front of the Security State Bank. She later died at the scene.

The shooting occurred in LuVerne in front of the Security State Bank at 102 DeWitt Street. The woman was identified at Jessica Weishaar of Algona. She is an employee of the Security State Bank. She was 43. According to police, the suspect fired multiple shots before getting into his vehicle and fleeing east.

Police were able to identify the suspect from video surveillance and eyewitnesses. Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office stated that he was driving a black SUV crossover with no front license plate. About one hour later, they stopped a vehicle matching the description on Interstate 35 at the 158-mile marker near Northwood. Police arrested Valentino Williams of Coralville. Williams has been charged with Murder int he First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree in Kossuth District Court.

Williams is currently being held in the Kossuth County Jail pending his initial appearance.