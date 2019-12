Kimberly (Mewes) Bates, 47, of Clear Lake, formerly of Kanawha, Iowa passed away Wednesday,

December 4, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Visitation for Kim Bates will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing

Funeral Home 118 East Second Street in Kanawha. Public graveside service and burial will be in

Amsterdam Township Cemetery near Kanawha on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

118 East 2nd Street

Kanawha, Iowa 50447

641-762-3211