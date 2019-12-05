Innovation Scholarships Looking for Applicants

Alliant Energy is seeking applications for their 2019 Innovation Scholarships. They will award up to twenty-five $1,000 scholarships to students who think big and give back.

Applicants will be asked to write a short essay that identifies a problem in their community, then presents an innovative solution using science, technology, engineering and/or math.

Other selection criteria include leadership in community service and volunteering, grade point average and standardized test scores.

Applicants must be age 24 or under and enrolling for the first time in undergraduate study. They must also be a dependent child of a current Alliant Energy customer, or a current customer themselves. Apply by February 17 at scholarsapply.org/ alliantenergyinnovation.